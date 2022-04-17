Climateer

It's a shortcut to understanding, and there are no shortcuts
Avoided emissions seem like a (well-intentioned?) shell game
We've been making compromises to the limits of fossil fuels for so long that we've forgotten they're compromises.
John Wolthuis recently tweeted an interesting question: One of the things I've struggled with is whether it's more important to reduce the supply of…
We basically have three choices: mitigation, adaptation and suffering. The question is what the mix is going to be.
Tipping points, downstream effects, diffuse impact, oh my
Dinosaurs had long tails, and so will fossil fuels
A Marshmallow Test for the Planet
Reduce, replace, repeat, refine
How to make budget choices for someone else's budget?
Ready or not, here they come
And lies cause waste
