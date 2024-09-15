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How Do We Pick Cleantech Winners?
And Should We Do It Faster?
Sep 15, 2024
•
Steve Newman
4
1
August 2024
Emissions Reductions: Five Times Faster
Important, Practical Ideas for Speeding the Path to Net Zero
Aug 28, 2024
•
Steve Newman
5
2
2
January 2024
Climate and AI
I Just Don't See AI Having Much Impact On Emissions, In Either Direction
Jan 2, 2024
•
Steve Newman
8
2
November 2023
The Eight Deadly Sins of Analyzing the Energy Transition
Plus my private stash of climate podcasts
Nov 10, 2023
•
Steve Newman
2
1
June 2023
The Electricity Transmission Challenge
All Powered Up With No Place To Go
Jun 15, 2023
•
Steve Newman
6
4
May 2023
Biomass Overview
It's a tool in the toolkit, but probably not one we want to rely on too heavily
May 19, 2023
•
Steve Newman
6
4
April 2023
Which Technologies Have Learning Curves?
And What To Do About It
Apr 4, 2023
•
Steve Newman
6
March 2023
How 8,000,000,000 people warmed 5,500,000,000,000,000 tons of air
And why we'll be able to stop
Mar 26, 2023
•
Steve Newman
1
Visualizing CO₂
The blanket of gas warming the Earth is, literally, about as much material as a blanket
Mar 17, 2023
•
Steve Newman
6
2
Planting Trees Is a Great Plan B
Considerable Potential If We Do It Right, But Halting Emissions And Protecting Existing Forest Come First
Mar 12, 2023
•
Steve Newman
5
1
February 2023
Can't see the Forest For the Tree Plantations
If you plant a tree in a forest and then cut it down, does it still make a carbon impact?
Feb 16, 2023
•
Steve Newman
4
1
Reading Scientific Papers Is Hard
A Tale Of Two Studies
Feb 3, 2023
•
Steve Newman
5
2
© 2026 Steve
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