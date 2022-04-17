Climateer
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
More
return
;
New
Top
Discussion
Never Trust A Number
It's a shortcut to understanding, and there are no shortcuts
Steve
Apr 17
8
Comment
3
Share
Share this post
Never Trust A Number
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
I Liked The Idea Of Carbon Offsets, Until I Tried To Explain It
Avoided emissions seem like a (well-intentioned?) shell game
Steve
Apr 11
7
Comment
6
Share
Share this post
I Liked The Idea Of Carbon Offsets, Until I Tried To Explain It
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
We Can Do Better Than “Same, But Electric”
We've been making compromises to the limits of fossil fuels for so long that we've forgotten they're compromises.
Steve
Mar 27
5
Comment
9
Share
Share this post
We Can Do Better Than “Same, But Electric”
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Should We Demand Less Supply, Or Supply Less Demand?
John Wolthuis recently tweeted an interesting question: One of the things I've struggled with is whether it's more important to reduce the supply of…
Steve
Mar 20
Comment
5
Share
Share this post
Should We Demand Less Supply, Or Supply Less Demand?
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Is An Ounce of Mitigation Worth a Pound of Adaptation?
We basically have three choices: mitigation, adaptation and suffering. The question is what the mix is going to be.
Steve
Mar 14
Comment
Share
Share this post
Is An Ounce of Mitigation Worth a Pound of Adaptation?
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Climate Change?
Tipping points, downstream effects, diffuse impact, oh my
Steve
Mar 7
1
Comment
Share
Share this post
Why Climate Change?
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Irresistible Solar and Immovable Oil
Dinosaurs had long tails, and so will fossil fuels
Steve
Feb 21
Comment
Share
Share this post
Irresistible Solar and Immovable Oil
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Optimizing For 2050
A Marshmallow Test for the Planet
Steve
Feb 13
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
Optimizing For 2050
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Cow Burps As a Metaphor for Life
Reduce, replace, repeat, refine
Steve
Feb 6
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
Cow Burps As a Metaphor for Life
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Philanthropy Is Weird
How to make budget choices for someone else's budget?
Steve
Jan 30
2
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Philanthropy Is Weird
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Secondary Effects
Ready or not, here they come
Steve
Jan 16
Comment
Share
Share this post
Secondary Effects
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Electricity Prices Are a Lie
And lies cause waste
Steve
Jan 5
5
Comment
2
Share
Share this post
Electricity Prices Are a Lie
climateer.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Steve
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts